Youth Shot Dead Over Gambling Money Dispute

TIRUPATI: 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend following a dispute over gambling money at Thummindapalle village in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Sai Kumar. According to police, a group of youths were playing cards in the village when Sai Kumar reportedly lost around ₹2 lakh and owed the amount to his friend, Dilli Babu.

An argument ensued over the unpaid money, during which Dilli Babu allegedly fired at Sai Kumar with a country-made firearm. The victim collapsed and died on the spot due to the gunshot injury.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving information and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and investigation was under way. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused.