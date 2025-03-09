Youth ‘Shepherds’ Train To Avert Mishap Near Gudur

Tirupati: A train accident near Adavayya Colony under Gudur railway junction limits was averted on Sunday thanks to swift action by a local shepherd.

The incident occurred when the Howrah-Yeshvantpur Express was running from Gudur to Tirupati. As the train approached Adavayya Colony, a fracture on the track was noticed. Sunil, a local shepherd, spotted the broken track and flagged a red cloth to the approaching train.

Recognising the danger, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a safe stop. “The loco pilot acted swiftly upon noticing the red signal given by the shepherd. His quick response, coupled with the alertness of the local resident, prevented a potential disaster,” a senior railway official said.

Railway staff arrived at the spot and carried out necessary repair, ensuring the track was safe for use. Train services on the Gudur-Tirupati route were restored without delay. Officials commended Sunil for his presence of mind.