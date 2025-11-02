Youth Nabbed With 36 LSD Blots Smuggled From Bengaluru To Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city Task Force police, in coordination with the Eagle Team, arrested a youth on Sunday for smuggling 36 LSD blots from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the suspect upon the train’s arrival at Visakhapatnam railway station and recovered 36 LSD strips from his possession. The accused was taken into custody, and an investigation has been initiated to identify the source of the drugs and their intended recipients.

Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, speaking to this correspondent, confirmed the arrest and said that the investigation is in progress. “Further details will be shared once the inquiry is completed,” he added.

According to reliable sources, a member of a political party is also suspected to be involved in the case and has been detained for questioning. However, police officials said they would release complete information only after the investigation concludes, as premature disclosure could compromise the evidence.