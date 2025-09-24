Youth Gets 20-Year RI In Pocso Case

TIRUPATI: The Pocso Court in Chittoor on Tuesday sentenced 23-year-old Yugandhar of Sullurupeta, Nellore district, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2021 under BN Kandriga Police Station limits.

He was also fined ₹5,000 under the POCSO Act. In addition, the court sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment with a ₹1,000 fine for abduction, and one year of simple imprisonment with a ₹500 fine for criminal intimidation, with all sentences to run concurrently. The total fine amounts to ₹6,500.

District SP L. Subba Rayudu lauded the investigation team and the Special Public Prosecutor for their efforts in securing justice for the victim.