Youth arrested for robbery of gold ornaments in Bhimavaram

KAKINADA: Bhimavaram One Town police arrested one P. Victor Paul (23) on Tuesday for injuring a 60-year-old woman with a knife and snatching her gold ornaments.

West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told reporters that the victim Yerramasetti Manga Tayaru and her husband Veera Swamy Naidu are residents of Ammiraju Thota in Bhimavaram.

On March 28, the accused reached their house and introduced himself as their distant relative. He then sought a portion of their house on rent. Later, he told the couple that his family members are coming to see the portion.

In the interim, Veera Swamy had to go out. Seizing this opportunity, Victor Paul pulled out a knife, injured Manga Tayaru, snatched her jewellery and fled from the spot.

On return, Veera Swamy admitted his wife to a hospital and lodged a complaint with Bhimavaram police who registered a case and took up investigation. They arrested Victor Paul and recovered 64 grams of gold ornaments from him.

SP Asmi has cautioned people to be wary of strangers. He congratulated Bhimavaram One Town police for nabbing the accused within a short time with the help of CCTV footage.