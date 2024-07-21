TIRUPATI: A 26-year-old youth was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl at Muppireddygari Palle village in Pulicherla mandal of Chittoor district on Saturday. The case was filed against the accused on Sunday when the victim’s mother filed a complaint.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Reddy Hussain. He lured the minor girl child to a mango orchard located near the village secretariat building where he tried to outrage her modesty. The shocking incident took place when the girl’s parents, both daily wagers, were away from home.

“The victim and her elder brother were playing near the village secretariat building when the accused appeared on the spot. He persuaded the child to accompany him to a nearby orchard. Once there, he attempted to sexually assault her,” police said.

On hearing the screams of the victim, her mother who had returned from work by then, rushed to the spot. On the seeing the victim’s mother, the accused fled from the spot.

On Sunday, the case was registered against the accused Reddy Hussain under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Thereafter, the accused was arrested. The police were grilling him.

