Your Sins Will Haunt You: Kakani Warns Ruling Coalition

Nellore: Former minister and YSRC district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy warned the ruling coalition, saying, “The sins you commit today will turn into a curse for you tomorrow.”

He was addressing a YSRC organisational and awareness meeting in the Atmakur Assembly constituency, organised under former MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy on Tuesday. Senior leaders including Tirupati MP Dr Maddela Guru Murthy, former MLA Janke Venkata Reddy, and ex-MLC Bommi Reddy Raghavendra Reddy also attended.

Kakani said the party aimed to strengthen YSRC at the village level by forming committees, identifying hardworking workers, giving them recognition, and issuing identity cards. He added that under “Jagananna 2.0,” party workers would receive greater respect in the future.

Criticising the coalition government, he accused it of corruption, spreading false propaganda, and failing to implement welfare schemes. He highlighted irrigation issues, including inadequate water from Srisailam and the importance of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme for Nellore farmers.

Kakani also condemned the removal of late minister Gautam Reddy’s name from the Sangam Barrage, calling it shameful. He assured that YSRC would continue fighting for the people’s welfare and predicted victory in all 10 Assembly constituencies and two Parliament seats in Nellore district.