Youngster dies in road accident

Kurnool, June 23: A youth died in a road accident near the main entrance of Guntupalli Pedda Rajaswamy temple in RS Rangapuram village under the mandal limits on Monday.

The victim, Vijay Kumar of Rangapuram village, was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his friend Mahesh when a Bolero vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with them.

Vijay Kumar sustained serious head injuries and was being shifted to the Bethamcherla Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but he died on the way. Mahesh, who also suffered serious injuries, was given first aid and later shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. Sub-inspector K.C. Tirupal said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.



