Valentine's Day Tragedy: Girl Dies, Boy Injured In Bike-Lorry Collision

YSR Kadapa: In a tragic incident on Valentine’s Day, a couple on a joyride towards the historical Gandikota Fort were hit by a lorry, killing the young woman instantly and injuring the man, on Saturday (14th February, 2026) in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reports state that three couples had set out on a trip on their bikes, heading towards Gandikota. As they approached Alamkhanpalli, a lorry collided with the bike carrying one of the couples, leaving the girl dead on the spot. Locals rushed the injured man to Kadapa RIMS Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police confirmed that the accident occurred near Alamkhanpalli while the group was traveling from Tirupati. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities are also gathering details from the other two couples who were part of the trip.