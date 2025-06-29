 Top
Young Man Killed In Road Accident In Nandyal

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 10:32 PM IST

P. Kumar Naik, 24, dies instantly after a speeding truck hits motorcycle near Jaladurgam; police launch investigation.

Police inspect the accident site on the outskirts of Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal, where a young motorcyclist lost his life and a girl was critically injured in a truck collision. (Image: DC)

Kurnool: A young man lost his life in a fatal road accident late on Saturday night at Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal, Nandyal district. The deceased was identified as P. Kumar Naik, 24, a resident of Yellammagutta Thanda in Tuggali mandal. According to police, Naik was travelling on a motorcycle along with his brother’s daughter. The duo had visited Nerawada village in Panyam mandal and were returning home when the accident occurred.

Police said that as they reached the outskirts of Jaladurgam, a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. The impact caused both riders to fall under the truck’s wheels. Kumar Naik sustained severe injuries and died instantly at the spot. His brother’s daughter was seriously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is reported to be recovering.
Peapully police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
