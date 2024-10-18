Young lovers die by suicide at Pedakakani
Vijayawada: Railway police retrieved bodies of 22-year-old Daraboina Mahesh from Pedakakani village in Guntur district and Nandru Sailaja (21) from Nandigama mandal in NTR district from the railway track at Pedakakani on Friday morning. According to Guntur government railway police sub-inspector P. Ramesh, the duo, believed to be in love with each other, ended their lives by jumping under a passing train around 6:30 a.m.
The SI said both Mahesh and Sailaja worked at a cell phone shop and a hospital respectively. “Our preliminary inquiries have revealed that the two kept their relationship a secret. Their parents had no information about it. They still committed suicide,” Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle.
According to reports, Mahesh had met Sailaja two years ago in Hyderabad, where they became friends and eventually grew closer.
Police have shifted their bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
