Young lovers die by suicide at Pedakakani



The SI said both Mahesh and Sailaja worked at a cell phone shop and a hospital respectively. “Our preliminary inquiries have revealed that the two kept their relationship a secret. Their parents had no information about it. They still committed suicide,” Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle.

According to reports, Mahesh had met Sailaja two years ago in Hyderabad, where they became friends and eventually grew closer.

Police have shifted their bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.