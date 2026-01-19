Yogi Vemana’s Teachings Guide Society: SPSR Collector

Nellore: Addressing Yogi Vemana Jayanti celebrations held at Tikkana Pranganam in the Nellore district collectorate on Monday, collector Himanshu Shukla said the teachings of Yogi Vemana continue to guide society.

Organised by the Youth Services Department (SETNEL), the programme began with the collector paying floral tributes to the portrait of the poet-philosopher. He said Yogi Vemana, through his simple yet profound verses, propagated values such as truth, morality, equality and humanism, and fearlessly opposed caste discrimination, superstition and ignorance. He added that the messages in Vemana Satakam and Tatva Satakam remain relevant even today and urged youth to follow them.

Joint collector Mogili Venkateshwarulu, DRDO Vijayakumar, SETNEL CEO Nageswara Rao and other officials took part in the event.

Meanwhile, Yogi Vemana Jayanti was also observed at the Ongole collectorate, where collector P. Rajababu and joint collector R. Gopal Krishna paid tributes.