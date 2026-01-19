Yogi Vemana Spread Awareness Against Social Inequalities: Chief Secretary

Vijayawada: Rich tributes were paid to Yogi Vemana on his birth anniversary on Monday, with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials garlanding his portrait at the Secretariat.

As the state government has declared January 19 as Yogi Vemana’s birth anniversary to be observed as a state function, celebrations were held across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said there would be hardly any Telugu-speaking person unaware of Yogi Vemana, whose works are part of primary education. He praised the 17th-century poet-philosopher for his efforts to spread awareness against social inequalities, noting that many of his poems continue to be widely recited.

He added that the government was officially organising the birth anniversary celebrations at Yogi Vemana’s memorial in Katarupalli village of Kadiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.