Yogandhra Celebrated Grandly in 61,266 Schools Across Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada:In connection with International Yoga Day, the school education department of Andhra Pradesh has successfully organised Yogandhra on Saturday across 61,266 government, private and aided schools, with the participation of nearly 60 lakh students, teachers, school staff, School Management Committee (SMC) members and parents.

The large-scale event witnessed yoga performances by lakhs of individuals, making it a historic achievement for the state.

Samagra Shiksha project director B. Srinivasa Rao said the mass participation across thousands of schools reflected the deep commitment of the education ecosystem to holistic student well-being.

At the Gitam University Grounds in Visakhapatnam, a flagship Yogandhra event was held for the school education department, attended by the Samagra Shiksha project director, Dr K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy (director, government examinations), N. Prem Kumar (district educational officer, Visakhapatnam), B. Chandrasekhar (APC, Samagra Shiksha) and other key officials.

Similar Yogandhra programmes were held in all districts of the state giving commitment to practice yoga in their daily lives by students, teachers and officials.

V. Vijay Ramraju, director of school education, extended heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to the successful execution of Yogandhra over the past month and ensured the grand observance of International Yoga Day.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of nodal officers, department HoDs, RJDs, DEOs, APCs, MEOs, headmasters, teachers, physical education instructors, voluntary organisations (NGOs), SMC and PTA members and parents, whose collective support made the initiative a success.