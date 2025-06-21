Yogandhra Begins In Vizag

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
21 Jun 2025 8:39 AM IST

PM Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan participate in the yoga programme

Participants at Yogandhra in Vizag on Saturday. — DC Image

The Yogandhra programme marking the International Yoga Day started off amidst a huge number of health-seeking citizens in Vizag on Saturday.

A huge number of people reached the Port City and did yoga along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Mnister K. Pawan Kalyan.

A postal stamp in memory of Yoga was also released on the occasion.

In tune with this years, the theme for this year's Yoga Day "Yoga For One Earth.. One Health, citizens unitedly came together to do Yoga and also pray for a disease-free and a peaceful earth.

