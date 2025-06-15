Yogandhra: Beach Yoga Event Held At Pakala

NELLORE: As part of ‘Yogandhra-2025’ campaign, a special yoga session was held at Pakala Beach in Singarayakonda mandal on Sunday, setting the tone for the 11th International Yoga Day to be observed on June 21.

The event was organised by social welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who, along with collector Tameem Ansaria, superintendent of police A.R. Damodar, and joint collector R. Gopalakrishna, participated in yoga after lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Speaking at the event, the minister underscored the yoga’s integral role in Indian culture and encouraged everyone to embrace regular practice. He stated that yoga programmes will be held on June 21 in 1 lakh locations across the state, aiming for two crore participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a major event at Visakhapatnam Beach, which is expected to draw over 5 lakh people.

As part of the campaign, beach yoga sessions have already been organised at Gundlakamma Project, Tripurantakam Temple, Kothapatnam Beach and now Pakala Beach, drawing enthusiastic public participation.

Officials, local leaders, yoga practitioners, and citizens joined the event, which was conducted under the guidance of yoga guru Patanjali Bala Subramanyam.