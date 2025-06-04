Yogandhra 2025: Yoga Session Held At Chandragiri Fort

TIRUPATI: A large-scale yoga session was held at Chandragiri Fort here on Wednesday as part of the ‘Yogandhra 2025’ initiative in the run-up to the International Yoga Day celebrations. Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateswar, officials and the public in large number participated in the event.

Dr Venkateswar, addressing the gathering, said nearly 8 lakh people had registered for yoga sessions across the district, with activities being conducted at the secretariat and ward levels. He stressed that daily yoga practice promotes overall well-being and called for a disciplined lifestyle rooted in such practices. Highlighting the venue’s significance, he noted that holding yoga events at heritage sites like Chandragiri Fort helps promote both health awareness and tourism.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani said the initiative was being taken forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. He stressed the need to return to natural health practices like yoga amid rising dependence on medicines. He also announced plans to introduce a light and sound show at Chandragiri Fort to boost its appeal as a cultural destination.

Yadava Corporation chairman G. Narasimha Yadav, TUDA chairman C. Divakar Reddy, joint collector Shubham Bansal, DRO G. Narasimhulu, Tirupati RDO Ram Mohan, Regional director of tourism Ramana Prasad, district tourism officer Janardhan Reddy and officials from various departments also attended the event.