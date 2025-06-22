Yogandhra 2025 Sets Two New Guinness World Records

Visakhapatnam:The prestigious Yogandhra 2025, organised by the Andhra Pradesh government to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, created a historic moment for India and the global wellness community.

The event achieved two Guinness World Records – new global standard for large-scale public participation and cultural inclusivity.



A remarkable 303,654 citizens registered via QR codes to take part in the grand yoga event held along Visakhapatnam’s iconic Beach Road. Of these, over 300,000 individuals actively participated in yoga at a single coordinated venue, surpassing the previous record of 147,000 participants set in Surat.



The port city’s coastline turned into a living canvas of synchronised yogasanas, symbolising a collective embrace of wellness and unity.



The second record came through an inspiring performance of Surya Namaskar, executed synchronously by 22,122 tribal students for 108 continuous minutes. Their grace, discipline and cultural expression garnered international attention, highlighting the empowering role of wellness in tribal outreach.



During the closing ceremony, representatives from Guinness World Records presented official certificates to ministers Nara Lokesh and Satyakumar Yadav, commending the logistical excellence and community collaboration that made this achievement possible.



Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told media that 21 additional world records may soon be certified, emphasising Andhra Pradesh’s visionary ambition in promoting yoga, culture and civic participation.



According to principal secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) S. Suresh Kumar, Yogandhra showcased AP’s dedication to its yogic traditions through 26 yoga events involving participants from various walks of life across 26 different venues. Individuals from all segments of society, including professionals, tribal communities, women, children, older people and people with disabilities, came together to practice yoga in groups at these events.



Each session showcased a diverse blend of participants, highlighting their unique movements, philosophies and community spirit. The initiative highlighted tribal wellness traditions alongside urban practices, creating an inclusive narrative that encompasses both.