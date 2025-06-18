Yogandhra 2025: Mass Yoga Session Held At Srikalahasti Temple

TIRUPATI: A mass yoga session was organised at the Gali Gopuram near the Srikalahasti temple on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Yogandhra 2025’ campaign, drawing participation from nearly 2,000 people. The programme was held in the run-up to International Yoga Day, which will be observed across the state on June 21.

District collector Dr S. Venkateswar, who took part in the event along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, said yoga must become a regular part of daily life. “Yoga improves not just physical health, but also enhances focus and helps relieve mental stress. The state government is committed to making yoga accessible to every household,” he said.

He added that over nine lakh people from the district had registered under the Yogandhra campaign and received basic training in yoga. Mass yoga sessions will be held simultaneously at every village, ward, secretariat, mandal, and district-level location on June 21.

MLA Sudheer Reddy said the state is making special efforts to promote yoga as part of a broader public health mission. He noted that the event in Srikalahasti was held in accordance with the Chief Minister’s vision of a healthier and more mindful society. “If we want to lead a stress-free life, yoga is not an option but a necessity. Even thirty minutes a day can bring lasting peace and clarity,” he said, encouraging large-scale participation in the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations, especially among youth.

BJP leader Kola Anand said Andhra Pradesh is being positioned as a key contributor to the national yoga movement and that the state is working to ensure participation from all sections of society. Temple EO T. Bapireddy, District Tourism Officer Janardhan Reddy, officials from various departments, yoga practitioners, and school students participated in the event.