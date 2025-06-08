Yogandhra: 2,000 Participants In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Yogandhra vibrant celebration of wellness was held at the scenic Haritha Berm Park, attracting nearly 2,000 participants on Sunday in Vijayawada city. NTR District Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya stated that the event, organised by the district administration in collaboration with the tourism and Ayush departments, aimed to promote yoga as a consistent daily practice.

“It is not sufficient to practise yoga for just a month. I encourage everyone to dedicate some time every day to yoga postures, which will lead to a more fulfilling and joyful life,” Ilakkiya said.

She emphasised that yoga improves both physical health and mental well-being and noted that the district is working to roll out similar yoga programmes in all villages and towns, particularly at tourist sites like Gandhi Hill and Pavitra Sangamam.

Praising the public participation at Haritha Berm Park — a key tourist attraction — Ilakkiya urged people to visit such locations more often to reconnect with nature and raise awareness of local tourism spots.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra announced that yoga programmes would soon be conducted at every ward secretariat within the city. Each secretariat will be staffed with nine trained instructors who will teach yoga to approximately 150 residents each.

In a unique initiative, the city has designated BRTS Road as “Yoga Street,” where daily yoga sessions will be held from 6 am to 7 am. The commissioner encouraged residents to take advantage of the effort to improve their health and wellness.

The event also featured artistic yoga performances by students from the Government Nursing College and Shireesha Yoga Academy. Notable attendees included Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, DMHO Dr M. Suhasini, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner D. Chandrashekar, NSS District Coordinator Dr Kolletti Ramesh, Ayush officials, yoga guru Ramajaneyulu, NCC volunteers, and numerous yoga enthusiasts.