Yoga Samavesh: Stress On Maintaining Physical Fitness, Inner Peace, holistic Well-Being

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of people from Amaravati villages participated in the ‘Yoga Samavesh’ training programme and practised yoga asanas at Arogyalayam on the banks of Rive Krishna on Sunday.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said a daily 45 minutes practice of simple yoga exercises could significantly alleviate health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, stress and hormonal imbalances.

The 11th International Yoga Week celebrations were organised from June 9 to 15 under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN). They concluded at the Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam, Venkatapalem in Amaravati, on Sunday.

Under the 'Yoga Samavesh' initiative, daily yoga training sessions were held for the general public. There was enthusiastic participation from residents of the Amaravati capital region villages, namely Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem, Thallayapalem, Penumaka, Errabalem, Mangalagiri, Undavalli, Tadepalli, Seethanagaram, Mandadam, Thullur, and also from Vijayawada.

The sessions were led by Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, who demonstrated yoga asanas and shared insights on how yoga can help maintain physical fitness, inner peace and holistic well-being.

A special health awareness session on high blood pressure, featuring expert insights from Kongara Ravikanth and Krishnaveni Vanapala, was conducted.

MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar praised the initiative as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to mainstream yoga across India. He said, yoga not only provides physical and mental wellness, but also a pollution-free atmosphere at the Arogyalayam.

Former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju and state pollution control board chairman P Krishnaiah addressed the gatherings.

Raju highlighted the transformative role of yoga in achieving physical health, mental peace and emotional stability. He encouraged citizens to adopt yoga as a daily habit.