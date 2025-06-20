Yoga on Water Craft – Floating Yoga World Record Certificate Presented

Vijayawada: Elisa Reynolds, a representative from the World Record Union, hailed the 'Yoga on Water Craft - Floating Yoga' event held on River Krishna recently as a “remarkable feat that aims to bring yoga closer to everyone through the Yoga Andhra initiative.”

Thousands of participants had performed yoga asanas on boats, setting a new world record.

At a programme held in Vijayawada city on Friday, Elisa Reynolds presented the world record certificate to NTR District collector Lakshmisha.

Reynolds said, “Yoga is one of the most distinguished gifts India has offered to the world.”

She articulated the vision of a unified global family, where individuals across nations aspire to attain complete health and peaceful living. This has been made possible through significant government initiatives promoting yoga.

Elisa said India has for long been a beacon of spirituality and knowledge, “with yoga evolving into a universal health practice that extends beyond merely physical postures to encompass mental peace and spiritual fulfillment.”

Elisa Reynolds stated that practising yoga has transformed her into a physically healthy and mentally stable individual. “Each pose embodies a health principle and achieving peace with every breath encapsulates the essence of humanity as envisioned by India.”

She commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to globalize yoga and the initiatives under the Yoga Andhra programme that aimed at raising public awareness of yoga.

Chairman of the 20 Principles implementation committee, Lanka Dinakar, reiterated the dedication of collector Lakshmisha in promoting yoga awareness. Over the past month, numerous programmes have been held across the district, engaging thousands of participants in yoga practices.

Collector Lakshmisha expressed gratitude towards the efforts of Team NTR and the collaboration from voluntary organizations and staff that made the world record attainable. He vowed to organise more such programmes with community support.