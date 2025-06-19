Yoga in Vogue from Ancient Times in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Yoga has come into prominence in Visakhapatnam not because of the International Yoga Day on June 21. It has been in practice from the times of the ancient Kalinga empire that spanned from modern-day Odisha to Vijayawada.

In fact, Lord Narasiṃha Swamy, the sitting deity of the famous hill-top Simhachalam Shrine, is sitting in Padmasana.

Out of the 32 traditional Dvātriṃśa Narasiṃha forms, two are depicted in yogic postures—Yogapāṭṭa Narasiṃha and Yoga Narasiṃha—highlighting the integration of yoga within the divine imagery of the Hindu thought.

“A remarkable example of Yoga Narasiṃha can be found in the Beda Mandapam of the Simhachalam Temple. In this exquisite sculpture, Lord Narasiṃha is seated in padmāsana (lotus posture), radiating serenity. The deity is four-armed, holding the śaṅkha (conch), chakra (discus), gadhā (mace) and a lotus flower—each symbol deeply rooted in Vaishnavite iconography,” said well-known epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari.

Taking to this correspondent on Thursday, Adhikari said what makes this sculpture particularly profound is the presence of two yogic practitioners (sādhakas) in yoni mudrā beneath the divine seat (pīṭha). In yogic philosophy, the yoni mudrā is revered as a powerful gesture that calms the mind, detaches it from worldly distractions and centres it on higher consciousness. This depiction symbolically conveys the sacred process of meditation (dhyāna) and the transformative power of yoga.

This iconography is not an isolated case. Adhikari says the walls of the Varāha Lakshmi Narasiṃha Temple, built under the patronage of Gajapati King Langula Narasiṃha Deva, also portray the king himself in a yogic posture, underscoring his spiritual inclinations.

Such sculptures reflect the prominence of yoga in Kalinga temple architecture, dating back to the Eastern Ganga dynasty and beyond.

An archaeologist from Visakhapatnam, Sai Kumar Kethinedi, said these ancient images offer more than aesthetic value—they are spiritual lessons etched in stone, reminding us of the timeless significance of yoga in Hindu culture.

From Simhachalam to the temples of Odisha, the message is clear: yoga is not merely a personal practice but a divine path, interwoven with devotion, kingship and sacred space.

As the world embraces the International Yoga Day on Saturday, these heritage sculptures invite people to rediscover the enduring role of yoga in India’s civilizational journey—not as a modern trend, but as an ancient truth, says Bishnu Mohan Adhikari.