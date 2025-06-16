Yoga Event At Penchalakona Temple

Nellore: Yoga is a divine medicine for human longevity, explained joint collector K. Karthik, during a yoga event held at the Penchalakona Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, here on Monday.

Held as part of Yogandhra-2025 initiative, the event drew a strong response from local residents, district officials, students and yoga practitioners; all of whom engaged in group meditation and yoga exercises.

Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, who attended as chief guest, emphasised the need for people of all ages to practice Yoga daily with their families.

Joint collector Karthik said in the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, a series of Yoga awareness programmes are being conducted across the district. He noted that the key goal of the Yogandhra campaign is to make Yoga a habit among the masses.

On June 21, more than 7,000 venues across the district will host yoga sessions, guided by over 5,000 instructors.