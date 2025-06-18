Yoga Day: Vizag City Hotels Report Full Capacity

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is witnessing a monumental influx of visitors and wellness enthusiasts in the run-up to the huge International Yoga Day event here.

The city’s seashore, historical sites and public spaces provide the perfect backdrop for the tens of thousands of participants to immerse themselves in yoga sessions. Local hotels see an unprecedented surge in bookings, with every available room already filled.

Visakhapatnam, known for its vibrant culture and scenic coastline, has over 100 hotels. Venkata Gannamaneni, joint managing director of Daspalla hotel, told Deccan Chronicle that the district collectorate had reserved most corporate hotels in the city to accommodate high-ranking officials from Delhi and those from within the state.

Public yoga sessions along the Vizag seashore underscored the spirit of the event. Residents and visitors from neighbouring areas are invited to gather and practice yoga in a serene, natural environment, where the gentle rhythm of the ocean waves and a refreshing coastal breeze provide a tranquil backdrop. The beach setting not only enhanced the physical practice but also contributed to fostering mental clarity and a profound sense of inner peace.

M.V. Pavan Kartheek, president of the hotels and restaurants asssociation of AP and secretary of the AP tourism forum, noted, “The full occupancy of hotels not only reflects the success of International Yoga Day but also signals an emerging trend towards wellness tourism. This event has energised our local economy and strengthened community bonds.”

Such sentiments are echoed by stakeholders across the hospitality and wellness sectors who are now optimistic about future events that prioritise health, connection and sustainable growth.

K. Ramesh Babu, head of the AU department of Yoga and consciousness, emphasized the extensive programming of the event. The department mobilised over 2,000 yoga demonstrators and instructors to lead 326 yoga practice compartments along the beach road. He stated, “By integrating traditional yoga practices, we enhance mental clarity and physical strength, creating a truly transformative experience.”