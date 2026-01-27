Yetimoga Residents Flag Civic Issues During Commissioner’s Visit

Kakinada: Residents of Yetimoga in Kakinada city on Tuesday complained to in-charge Municipal Commissioner N.V.V. Satyanarayana about poor civic conditions in their area, particularly damaged drainage lines and non-functional streetlights.

The residents said the drainage system was in a dilapidated state, causing unhygienic conditions, and alleged that the area had been neglected for a long time. They also pointed out that several streetlights were not working, affecting safety.

During his visit to Wards 14 and 15 in the Yetimoga area, the commissioner directed engineering officials to take immediate steps to address the grievances. He said divisional-level inspections were helping the civic body directly understand local issues and resolve them promptly.

Satyanarayana said he would bring the issue of the incomplete sludge treatment plant to the notice of Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao to expedite its completion. He also inspected the drinking water supply and reviewed safety and quality measures.

Municipal health officer Dr Prudhwi Charan, executive engineer Adinarayana and other officials accompanied the commissioner during the visit.