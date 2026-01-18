Yeti Panduga Enthrals Thousands on Pennar Riverbank

Nellore: The Pennar Riverbank in Nellore came alive with thousands of people from various districts as well as the city participating in the traditional Yeti Panduga festival along the course of the river.

Stalls set up by women from MEPMA groups and different districts showcasing traditional crafts and special delicacies became a major attraction.

Endowments’ department arranged idols of 12 Goddesses from 12 temples at one location, enabling devotees to offer prayers and witness special rituals. Cultural programmes including puppet shows, folk performances by Puliveshalu, Budabukkala artists, Devara costumes, and humorous skits kept audiences thoroughly entertained.

Visitors seemed mesmerised by Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam performances, folk dances like Lambadi and Dappu, Tappetagullu, Marwadi Ganjeera, and Chakka Bhajana. A musical evening added charm to the celebrations.

Gobbemma immersion ceremony and children flying kites added festive warmth to the event. City residents expressed gratitude for the excellent arrangements, stating that the celebrations showcased the true cultural soul of Nellore.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Administration minister Ponguru Narayana, who actively participated in the festivities, said while Sankranti is usually celebrated for three days elsewhere, Nellore uniquely celebrates it for four days, with Gobbemma immersion along the Pennar River.

He praised the coordinated efforts of the Tourism, Municipal, Revenue, and Police departments under the supervision of the District Collector, which ensured the celebrations in a smooth manner.