Yanamala Dares YSRC to Open Debate on Debt Burden of AP

Vijayawada: Observing that the state is now under a total debt burden of `14 lakh crore, former finance minister and senior Telugu Desam leader Yanamala Rama Krishnudu said here on Saturday that since the debts raised through corporations, have not been mentioned in the report submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by the previous government, these were not mentioned in the White Paper released on Friday by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the current financial condition of the state.

Yanamala Rama Krishnudu dared the YSRC leaders, who are simply making a fuss that they have not raised debts to that extent, to come for an open debate either in the Assembly or outside. "If you are daring enough to prove your claim, you can come for an open debate either on the floor of the Assembly or outside, anywhere in the state. Former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is squarely responsible for neck-deep debt of the state, and he is under frustration as the BJP too has kept him aside after his defeat in the polls and has gone to New Delhi in search of new tie-ups," he said.

Rama Krishnudu said that the former chief minister, who has been issuing misleading statements and the organisations owned by him have been projecting it wrongly, will soon be served privilege notices. He further said that it amounted to insulting the legislature, and thus privilege notices would soon be served on them. He pointed out that the state is now under a debt burden of `14 lakh crore, and certain debts were not mentioned in the White Paper released by Naidu on Friday on the present economic condition of the state, as these were not included in the report submitted to CAG by the previous government.

Soon after the Privilege Committee of the Assembly is constituted, notices will be served on Jagan Mohan Reddy and on the organisations owned by him as they resorted to violations of norms, Yanamala Rama Krishnudu said. He also clarified that without a proper understanding of the financial system, if the budgetary estimates are submitted to the Assembly, certain problems will arise, and this is the reason why the state government is seeking some time to submit the budgetary estimates to the legislature.