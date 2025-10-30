Yamini Sharma Lashes Out at Karnataka Congress for Being Critical Against Andhra Pradesh for Attracting Huge Investments

Vijayawada: AP BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma has lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka for being unable to digest the fact that Andhra Pradesh is attracting huge investments while it is failing to do so.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she described the Congress government in Karnataka as the one which was not able to see the kind of development that was taking place in the country and also in AP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to the proposed setting up of Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, she recalled the words of Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai stating that their Data Centre would be coming up in the steel city due to the vision of the leadership by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the coordination between both the Centre and Andhra Pradesh and not because of political alliance.

She turned critical against the remarks of Karnataka Congress minister M.B. Patil accusing the central government for diverting major projects to the BJP ruled states in the country.

She pointed out that as AP was having a long coastline and well developed infrastructure the form of roads, airports, seaports, green energy and global connectivity, investors would invest in the state as there is a double engine government with stability and power to govern the state to fulfill the wishes of the people.

She attributed credit to the Naidu for handling the severe cyclonic storm Montha deftly by minimising the extent of loss of life and property in the state.