Writer Gutta Harisarvothama Naidu Appointed Andhra Pradesh State President of Sri Sri Kalavedika

Anantapur: Writer, poet, and senior journalist Gutta Harisarvothama Naidu from Anantapur has been appointed as the state unit president of Sri Sri Kalavedika.

The national president Eeswaribhushanam announced the appointment on Friday, stating that the decision was approved by Kathimanda Prathap, the International Chairman of Sri Sri Kalavedika — an organisation devoted to poetry, social service, and cultural promotion at the international level.

Alongside Naidu, several other writers were appointed to the state committee. Poet and senior advocate Nahari Narayana Reddy of Kurnool will serve as honorary president, while Dr Ramesh Narayana of Anantapur and M. Nagajyothi of Kurnool were named as academic expert and women’s wing president respectively. K. Prasad Rao of Madanapalle was appointed as advisor and M. Bhanoji of Visakhapatnam as legal cell convener.