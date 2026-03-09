World’s First Autonomous Maritime Shipbuilding Centre to Come Up at Juvvaladinne

Nellore:In a boost to indigenous maritime technology and defence manufacturing, Sagar Defence Engineering, with AP government support, would setup the world’s first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems centre - near the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district soon.

The proposed facility, located in Bogole mandal along the Bay of Bengal, is set close to key maritime routes on the eastern coast. The centre aims to strengthen the nation’s capabilities in autonomous maritime technologies, shipbuilding, and unmanned systems development, while also driving regional economic growth.



Spread across 29.58 acres in Phase I, the project would integrate autonomous shipbuilding, testing infrastructure, a research and development centre, a ship maintenance and repair facility (MRO), and a specialised training hub within a single campus.



The facility would focus on designing and building autonomous vessels for defence, commercial and coastal applications, while also supporting innovation in maritime robotics, artificial intelligence and electric propulsion systems.

The centre’s director (R&D), Saurabh Patil, said the centre would develop Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) for missions such as maritime surveillance, coastal security, logistics support and environmental monitoring. It would also work on Autonomous Underwater Vehicles for underwater reconnaissance, seabed mapping and scientific research.

The facility would feature advanced infrastructure for modular shipbuilding, sensor integration, navigation systems and remote-control technologies, with real-sea trials conducted in nearby coastal waters to test autonomous capabilities such as docking, navigation and obstacle avoidance.



A dedicated ship maintenance, repair and overhaul facility would provide lifecycle support for autonomous, fishing and commercial vessels including vessels of Coastguard and Navy. This is expected to benefit the local fishing community by enabling faster repairs, improving vessel safety and reducing downtime.



The centre will also house research laboratories and simulation-based training facilities to develop skilled manpower in autonomous vessel operations, maritime AI and advanced marine systems.



Partnerships with universities and technology providers are planned to accelerate innovation.



The project is expected to generate more than 300 jobs locally and indirect employment to many more, including jobs for engineers, naval architects, technicians, skilled workers and administrative staff, while also boosting ancillary industries, logistics and harbour services.

Once operational, the centre would position Andhra Pradesh as a major hub for maritime innovation and advanced shipbuilding, strengthening the nation’s ambitions to emerge as a leading maritime power, claimed SPSR Nellore collector Himanshu Shukla.

Crediting education minister Nara Lokesh with efforts to bring the project to AP, the collector said the minister would participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the entity on March 12 at Juvvaladinne.



Infographics:



What the Centre Will Do

· Build and test next-generation autonomous maritime vessels

· Support development of:

Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs)



Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)



AI-powered navigation systems



Maritime sensors & communication networks



Autonomous command-and-control platforms



*Strategic Importance



· Strengthens coastal surveillance and maritime security

· Supports defence reconnaissance and mine detection

· Boosts India’s indigenous defence manufacturing

*Benefits for fishermen



· Real-time fish location maps

· Satellite weather alerts

· Fleet coordination systems



· Illegal fishing detection



· Distress signal detection and rescue support

· Economic & Employment Impact

*National Vision

·Supports Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)

· Positions India as a global leader in autonomous maritime technologies



*Advanced Technologies



·Artificial Intelligence (AI)



·Robotics-based manufacturing



· Digital Twin technology



·Smart shipyard management systems

·3D printing for marine components

·Automated docking, launch and recovery system