World Telugu Writers' Conference: Retd. Judge roots for legal proceedings in Telugu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court retired judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai said people should understand legal proceedings, hinting the necessity to switch to Telugu in the court rooms.

He said youth need not fear that learning in Telugu would leave them jobless. There are several people who reached the zenith of their career studying in Telugu and I too have come to this position studying in my mother tongue, he said. However, we learnt English for prospering in our career, he added.

He was speaking at the World Telugu Writers' Conference held in Vijayawada. Speaking about 'Legal administration in Telugu', he said: "We all pursued academics in Telugu and learnt English to prosper in our career. Some judges are delivering verdicts in Telugu and it is a welcoming change. Let us remember legal officer Korisapati Balakrishna Reddy's words: "Tetha Telugu lo Nyayasthaanaanni nimpeddam" (Let us fill the legal department with sweet Telugu).

Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai said: The judges, petitioners, accused and advocates know Telugu. The legal department should work for the public. Over 99.99 per cent people in the state know Telugu. The arguments in the courts are presented in broken English only. Our laws are written in English but people should understand legal affairs. People coming to the courts should know about cases and the hearing process and to serve that purpose, it would be better if we can have legal proceedings in Telugu," he said.

The legal department is a service-oriented wing and we should be close to the public. Language cuts down barriers and helps in communicating effectively, he said, adding that Telugu will help the legal department to get near to the public and address their grievances.