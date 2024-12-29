World Telugu Writers Conference Highlights Telugu in Legal System

VIJAYAWADA: On the second and last day of the sixth edition of World Telugu Writers Conference, various speakers and Telugu enthusiasts participated in interactive sessions, such as “Meeting Telugu representatives from other states” and “Rule of law and legal administration in Telugu language.”











Representatives of other states explained the efforts they are making for conserving the Telugu language in their respective states. Writers at the conference also dwelt on how Telugu language could be used in legal proceedings.Addressing the gathering, High Court judge Justice K. Manmadha Rao said it is easier for people to understand a verdict when it is delivered in Telugu. He observed that delivering court verdicts in Telugu will ensure transparency, besides reducing appeals to higher courts.Another judge Justice Bhimapaka Nagesh disclosed that studying and learning in Telugu not only helped him grow professionally but also enabled him to become a High Court judge. He underlined that it becomes easier for children to learn and translate English once they master the Telugu language.“Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu and retired Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana are two people who inspired me to deliver court verdicts in Telugu,” Nagesh stated.Justice B. Krishna Mohan called upon people to communicate in Telugu to experience the sweetness of the language. He requested parents to explain the essence of Telugu language to their children, besides educating them about the poets and writers who strove for advancement of the Telugu language.