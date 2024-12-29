 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

World Telugu Writers Conference Highlights Telugu in Legal System

Andhra Pradesh
Sri Krishna Kumara
29 Dec 2024 11:49 PM IST
World Telugu Writers Conference Highlights Telugu in Legal System
x
General Secretary GV Purnachand handing over to Resolutions to Minister Kandula Durgesh at the World Telugu Writers conference at the concluding day in Vijayawada on Saturday, MLA Buddhaprasad. (Image by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: On the second and last day of the sixth edition of World Telugu Writers Conference, various speakers and Telugu enthusiasts participated in interactive sessions, such as “Meeting Telugu representatives from other states” and “Rule of law and legal administration in Telugu language.”

Representatives of other states explained the efforts they are making for conserving the Telugu language in their respective states. Writers at the conference also dwelt on how Telugu language could be used in legal proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, High Court judge Justice K. Manmadha Rao said it is easier for people to understand a verdict when it is delivered in Telugu. He observed that delivering court verdicts in Telugu will ensure transparency, besides reducing appeals to higher courts.

Another judge Justice Bhimapaka Nagesh disclosed that studying and learning in Telugu not only helped him grow professionally but also enabled him to become a High Court judge. He underlined that it becomes easier for children to learn and translate English once they master the Telugu language.

“Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu and retired Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana are two people who inspired me to deliver court verdicts in Telugu,” Nagesh stated.

Justice B. Krishna Mohan called upon people to communicate in Telugu to experience the sweetness of the language. He requested parents to explain the essence of Telugu language to their children, besides educating them about the poets and writers who strove for advancement of the Telugu language.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
World Telugu Writers Conference Justice K. Manmadha Rao Justice Bhimapaka Nagesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
Sri Krishna Kumara
About the AuthorSri Krishna Kumara

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick