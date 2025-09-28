World Rabies Day Marked With Awareness Drives In Tirupati, Ongole

Nellore: World Rabies Day was observed across Andhra Pradesh with awareness campaigns and vaccination drives aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly disease.

In Tirupati, the district medical and health department organised an awareness rally under the leadership of Dr V. Balakrishna Naik, district medical and health officer.Speaking on the occasion, Naik urged pet owners to ensure timely vaccination of all animals against rabies. He advised that in the event of a dog bite, immediate first aid, prompt medical consultation, and timely administration of the rabies vaccine are essential.In Ongole, the Veterinary Polyclinic at Santapeta conducted an awareness and vaccination programme where Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao inaugurated the free rabies vaccination drive. He called on all pet owners to vaccinate their dogs regularly to protect families and communities.Dr B. Ravi, district animal husbandry officer of Prakasam, also addressed the gathering, stressing preventive measures for pets and the need for awareness in schools to educate children about rabies.The programme, presided over by Dr N. Jagadri Srinivasu, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Polyclinic, saw around 275 dogs vaccinated free of cost. Animal lovers and clinic staff actively supported the campaign.



