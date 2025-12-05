World Bank–ADB Technical Mission Visits Amaravati

Vijayawada: The Capital Region Development Authority on Thursday inaugurated the week-long session of the World Bank - Asian Development Bank joint technical mission, that would last till December 11.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the safeguards, stakeholder engagement, PPP planning, contract management and field implementation under the Amaravati integrated urban development programme (AIUDP).

The opening session on core concepts of GBV (gender-based violence), SEA (sexual exploitation and abuse) and SH (sexual harassment), focused on introduction, agenda- setting and outlining the mission objectives.

This was followed by a series of technical sessions led by senior specialists from the World Bank and APCRDA/ADCL.

Experts attending the session included Jaya Sharma, senior gender and social development specialist of World Bank; Shriti Munshi, GBV consultant, World Bank; and Vijayalaxmi, legal counsellor, One Stop Centre (OSC), Guntur, along with APCRDA staff.

On the first day, detailed discussions were held on core GBV concepts, India’s legal framework and survivor support services, World Bank’s Good Practice Notes on SEAH, SEAH risk mitigation and the survivor-centric response approach.

The sessions brought together experts and operational teams from APCRDA, ADCL, PgMC (programme management consultancy), PMC (project management committee) and contractor representatives.

This mission aims to provide hands-on guidance across key domains, including GBV/SEAH safeguards, GRM (grievance redressal mechanism) strengthening OHS (occupational health and safety), safety compliance, social audit follow-ups, traffic and road safety management, PPP pipeline preparation and contract administration.

Field visits, consultations with contractors and communities, and multiple parallel technical discussions are planned throughout the week.

The sessions would continue daily until December 11, culminating in PPP-related discussions, contract management workshops, and review meetings with AP government departments and stakeholders.

The capital region development authority stressed that it “remains committed to enhancing transparency, accountability and best-practice implementation across all components of the Amaravati and AIUDP programmes” with the support of development partners.