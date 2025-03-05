World Bank Discusses Drinking Water Project for Amaravati

Vijayawada: In a significant development, a team from the World Bank met officials of the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) on Tuesday to discuss various construction projects funded by the bank for the capital city of Amaravati.

During the meeting, the ADC chairperson and managing director (CMD) D. Lakshmi Parthasarathy and bank representatives focused majorly on the drinking water supply system required for the developing Amaravati city.

The officials provided World Bank officials with detailed insights into the design of key infrastructure facilities being developed for the drinking water supply system.

The ADC team presented a PowerPoint presentation on the requirement of drinking water and methods for purifying and distributing the available water throughout the city.

The CMD Lakshmi Parthasarathy pointed out that the tenders for construction of water treatment plants and overhead tanks have already been finalised.

World Bank representatives who participated in the meeting included Gerald Paul Olivier, Lead Transport Specialist from the World Bank, Qingyun Shen, senior urban specialist, Srinivasa Rao Podipireddy, senior water and sanitation specialist, and Veda Murthy, a procurement expert.

Those representing Amaravati Development Corporation comprised, among others, superintending engineer B. Narasimha Murthy, Infrastructure Planning and Design head Dr. K.V. Ganesh Babu, executive engineer V. Srinivasa Rao, and senior infra Planner A. Pavan Kumar.