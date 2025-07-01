World Bank And ADB Officials Review Progress In Amaravati Works

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority along with Amaravati Development Corporation held a meeting with the World Bank-Asian Development Bank joint implementation support mission in Amaravati on Monday.

The meeting reviewed aspects of programme implementation, strengthening institutional capacity and advancing key infrastructure and governance priorities. The inaugural plenary session was led by APCRDA commissioner Kanna Babu with the participation of teams from the World Bank and ADB.

The project consultants and the APCRDA team presented an overview of the manpower deployment and the progress in execution of works in the capital city.

In the transportation session, discussions were held with BRTS consultants with a focus on incorporating multi-modal integration and non-motorised transport components to meet the projects’ requirements.





Later, a dedicated session was held on public-private-partnership with presentations from PwC and APCRDA while reviewing the current transactions and TA support from the banks.

The World Bank team expressed its strong interest in support of PPP models.





With regard to urban governance, several sessions were held on affordable housing and Unified Metropolitan Transportation Authority with focus on phased institutional models for unified urban transport authority and potential feedback from Chennai.

Another session on affordable housing reviewed progress on houses under construction, green certification and planned stakeholder workshops. The support mission commended the environment, health and safety efforts for their location specific detailing and continuous review mechanisms.

Moreover, updates on the upcoming launch of the Parishkaram grievance redressal portal and IVRS-based compaction resolution system were shared.