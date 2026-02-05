Works Taken up by WUAs to be Exempted from GST: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged Water Users Associations (WUAs) to work with dedication to ensure irrigation water reaches every acre. He assured that works carried out by Water Users Associations would be exempted from GST.

Participating in the Neeru–Pragathi–Jalaharathi and participation of Water Users Associations programme held at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati today, the Chief Minister said the initiative taken by the Telugu Desam Party led to projects such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru–Nagari, Telugu Ganga and many others in Rayalaseema.The responsibility of transforming Rayalaseema into a prosperous region rests with the NDA government. Rayalaseema has a golden future ahead. The state government focused on horticulture. Once known as a water-scarce region, Rayalaseema is now competing with Coastal Andhra in increasing water availability,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Water Users Associations were neglected by the previous government. They created hardships by not clearing bills for works executed by these associations. Under the NDA government, all pending bills have been cleared. In December 2024, elections were conducted for 6,047 Water Users Associations, 267 Distributary Committees and 58 Project Committees.

The association presidents are working efficiently. There are about 60,000 representatives of Water Users Associations. If they resolve, they can make the state lush and green. In the current financial year, Operation and Maintenance works worth Rs 344 crore were undertaken through farmer associations.

The limit for awarding irrigation management works through the nomination system has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Water Users Associations are doing an excellent job in canal maintenance, water tax collection and dispute resolution. We will exempt works carried out by Water Users Associations from GST. With efficient water management, reservoirs are brimming. This year, water will be supplied to nursery fields by May 15,” the Chief Minister announced. He said

If rivers are interlinked and water is supplied to every acre, that itself is the true Jalaharathi. He said this year reservoirs received 862 TMC of water. The total storage capacity of our projects is 1,312 TMC, and we achieved a maximum of 91 percent filling this year.

The Chief Minister said previous government neglected Polavaram, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Due to negligence under a corrupt regime, the diaphragm wall was damaged, resulting in an additional expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore and loss of time. With the cooperation of the Central Government, the Polavaram dream will be realized before June 2027.

After completing Polavaram, we will undertake river interlinking. Through Pattiseema, we supplied water to the Krishna delta. By March, the Polavaram Left Main Canal will be completed to supply water to Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam. In the next three years, projects such as Tarakarama and Theerthasagar will be completed to make North Andhra lush and green. Godavari waters will be linked to the Vamsadhara. Water from Polavaram will be taken to Nallamala Sagar.

The previous rulers created an illusion that the Veligonda project was completed. We will complete it in this very season and transform drought-prone areas into fertile land,” the Chief Minister clarified.





The Chief Minister said this year, 5,000 TMC of Godavari water flowed waste into the sea. We will bring 200 TMC of water from Polavaram to Nallamala Sagar. When the Telangana government constructed Kaleshwaram, we never objected. We expect a similar response from Telangana.

Through Handri-Neeva, Krishna waters were brought to Chittoor and Madakasira. Filling all tanks in the state will increase groundwater levels. Water Users Association presidents must become engineers and solve water problems with innovative ideas,” the Chief Minister advised.

Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, K. Atchannaidu, Kandula Durgesh, BJP State President PVN Madhav, public representatives and senior officials participated.