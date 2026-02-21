Works on HC Building, Other Units Progressing

Vijayawada:The works on the high court building have gathered remarkable pace with the launch of simultaneous concreting for four raft foundations on Friday.

Urban development minister P Narayana initiated the raft foundation works at the construction site in the presence of Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation managing director SVR Srinivas and senior officials.

The minister said the 15,000 cubic metres of concrete slab works were being taken up in one stretch. The total concrete requirement for the project was 65,000 cubic metres. Of this, work on 15,000 cubic metres has already been completed, while the work on another 15,000 cubic metres was being executed at a rapid pace from today.

The prestigious high court building is being constructed in a B+G+8 configuration, rising to a height of 50.4 metres. Spread across a sprawling 21 lakh sq-ft, the complex would house 52 court halls. The remaining structural works too would progress swiftly, the minister said.

He noted that the government was focusing not only on administrative buildings but also on residential infrastructure for the staff. Some 4,026 such housing units are under construction in the capital.

Of these, 3,500 houses are slated for completion and handover by next month. Residences designated for IAS officers are nearing completion.