Working Women in Vizag Take to Classical Dance

Visakhapatnam: Many working women are seeking meaningful ways to unwind in today's fast-paced world.

In Vizag, for instance, classical dance has emerged as a powerful stress management tool, combining physical exercise with artistic expression.

For these women, dance is more than just a hobby. It allows them to express feelings that words cannot convey. Its practice fosters self-discovery and healing, highlighting their inner grace and strength.

Rachana Krishnamurthy, a professional in a corporate aviation company, felt something was missing in her life. This prompted her to return to classical dance, which she had given up after a stint during her childhood. “I feel like I am breathing easy again as I took to dance,” she told the Deccan Chronicle.

Dr P Mounika, who once struggled with anxiety, has been studying classical dance for the past year and a half. “Classical dance keeps me grounded and makes me feel connected to nature. Even if I sit in the puja room and worship for hours, the feeling I get from dancing is incomparable. When I dance, I feel like I am communicating directly with God. My father often asks why I am so committed to classical dance, treating it as a lifelong pursuit. But I have no intention of stopping. I've even adjusted my clinic hours to attend my dance classes,” she shares.

P Laharika, a software professional, began learning Bharatanatyam online and later joined offline classes to enhance her experience. Now, if she misses a day of dance, she feels her entire day is wasted.

Laharika has set a condition for any potential suitor: they must appreciate her passion for dance.

These women professionals say classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, and Kuchipudi have long been revered for their intricate movements, expressive gestures and deep-rooted cultural significance. However, beyond their aesthetic appeal, these dance forms offer profound therapeutic benefits that can help alleviate stress and enhance overall well-being.

Dance teachers assert that classical dance provides a full-body workout that improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and enhances flexibility. The rhythmic movements and postures of classical dance stimulate blood circulation and promote the release of endorphins, the body's natural stress relievers.

Regular classical dance practice also improves posture, balance and coordination, contributing to a healthier and more resilient body.

Classical dance offers significant mental health benefits. The focus needed to master complex sequences can help ease anxiety, while breath control and mindfulness contribute to inner peace.

Additionally, its expressive nature allows individuals to channel emotions creatively, serving as a therapeutic outlet for stress and negativity.

S Rupa Latha, a homemaker learning classical dance, says that classical dance promotes well-being and fosters a sense of cultural connection and community. Participating in dance classes or performances can create a supportive social network, reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness.

K Venkat Chinna Rao, a classical dance guru, highlights the unique benefits of classical dance: "Classical dance integrates physical movement, emotional expression and cultural heritage, making it a holistic approach to stress management. It encourages women to connect with their bodies, express their emotions, and find joy in movement, all essential for mental and emotional well-being."

For the working women of Vizag, classical dance is not just a form of exercise or artistic expression; it is a lifeline that brings balance, joy and healing into their lives.