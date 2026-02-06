Working Towards Power Tariff Reduction of Rs.1.19 Per Unit: Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Kakinada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday said the state government is taking steps to reduce electricity charges by ₹1.19 per unit before the upcoming elections, as directed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He noted that power tariffs have already been reduced by 13 paise and assured further relief to consumers in the coming days.

Addressing a programme in East Godavari district, the minister said the Chief Minister recently rejected a proposal by power utilities to levy ₹4,900 crore in true-up charges, as it would have imposed an additional burden on the public. He emphasised that the government’s priority is to provide reliable and affordable power and pointed out that electricity tariffs have not been increased even once during the 19 months since the present government came to power.

Criticising the previous YSRC government, Gottipati alleged that no new power generation projects were initiated during its five-year tenure, forcing large-scale power purchases from outside the State and resulting in a financial burden of about ₹30,000 crore. He claimed that electricity charges were increased nine times during that period.

The minister, along with Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, inaugurated two 33/11 KV substations at Mandapeta and Taki, constructed at a cost of ₹5.12 crore. He said the new substations would ensure quality power supply to agriculture and industries and help resolve low-voltage issues in rural areas. Claiming that 95 per cent of consumers were satisfied with the power supply, he said this reflected the government’s performance.

Gottipati said that over the past 18 months, 75,000 new agricultural power connections had been provided and construction of 200 substations was underway. Steps were also being taken to strengthen the transmission network by setting up 110, 220 and 440 KV lines.

Earlier, the minister reviewed the power sector in Rajamahendravaram with District Collector Kirthi Chekuri and instructed officials to identify suitable locations for new substations, with special focus on strengthening infrastructure ahead of Godavari Pushkaralu-2027. He directed AP TRANSCO officials to complete substation works by March 2026, while Superintending Engineer K. Tilak Kumar said 17 locations had been identified for new substations related to the festival.