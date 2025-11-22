Workers Torch Labour Code Orders At Parawada SEZ In Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: A protest rally was organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at Parawada Pharmacity on Saturday, demanding the immediate cancellation of a notification issued by the central BJP government regarding the implementation of four labour codes. The codes, widely perceived as violations of labour rights, were symbolically burnt at Lankelapalem Junction as a mark of dissent.

Addressing the gathering, CITU state secretary G. Koteswara Rao accused the BJP government of siding with capitalist interests. He argued that the four labour codes were designed to benefit corporations at the expense of hard-won labour protections. Koteswara Rao criticised the timing of the notification, calling it hypocritical in the wake of the Bihar elections, and urged workers to brace themselves for future struggles to repeal the codes.

The rally saw participation from CITU state executive committee member Gani Setty Satyanarayana and several leaders, including T. Malleswara Rao, Karnam Venkat Rao, Venkataswamy, Deva Kishore, Lakshman Rao, Ramu, Ramesh, Eshwar Rao, Nagaraju, Ashok, Krishna, and others, who joined in solidarity with the cause.