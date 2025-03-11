Work-from-home system to be encouraged in AP: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the government aims to promote the work-from-home system in the state.

Addressing a review meet on Monday, Naidu said, alongside work-from-home, the government is also exploring neighbourhood working and co-working systems. The goal is to create extensive job opportunities by providing facilities and training for this purpose.

The CM reviewed data collected from beneficiaries of various schemes and said he would be conducting weekly reviews of four departments, focusing on a total of 16 departments to assess public perception. This week's review covered services relating to revenue, hospitals, temples and municipalities.

Naidu said, “The government is exploring work-from-home arrangements, along with neighbourhood working and co-working spaces. A survey targeting 2.68 crore people among village and ward secretariat staff revealed that 82.06 lakh individuals have already been surveyed.”

Among these, 1.72 lakh persons expressed interest in work-from-home options, while 20.43 lakh stated they would consider it if appropriate opportunities were available.”

The CM said the survey also highlighted varying educational backgrounds, with 9.05 lakh respondents having less than intermediate education and 10.73 lakh persons holding diplomas or higher qualifications. He asked officials to explore establishing work-from-home centres in villages and provide training for eligible individuals.

Naidu has stressed the need for 100 per cent quality in government services and complete satisfaction among the beneficiaries. He said there should be no complaints regarding the conduct of officials and employees.

The CM highlighted the importance of improving service quality and ensuring public satisfaction.

The chief minister explained that the feedback collected from hospital patients revealed that approximately 68.6 per cent of the respondents reported the availability of doctors, while 71.7 per cent expressed satisfaction with doctors' behaviour and 65.6 per cent were satisfied with staff behavior.

He said the satisfaction regarding cleanliness and the availability of prescribed medications was around 65 per cent, indicating a need for further improvements.

“In terms of municipal services, about 67 per cent of the respondents confirmed that waste was collected daily. However, some areas reported issues due to staff shortages, which officials said were being addressed,” Naidu stated.

Regarding revenue services, Naidu said, “approximately 24.95 per cent of the respondents indicated that they were charged additional fees for passbook applications without notice. About 40.61 per cent received notices regarding their applications from village revenue officers, while 63.33 per cent confirmed that their applications were investigated.

The officials should enhance transparency and efficiency in revenue services as visible improvements would foster positive public perception, the CM stated.

On feedback on temple services, Naidu said this indicated that around 70 per cent of the devotees felt they could visit temples at their preferred times and 63 per cent were satisfied with infrastructure and amenities.

“Additionally, 81 per cent confirmed that the offerings were fresh and tasty. Officials and staff should treat devotees with respect and kindness and should implement a volunteer system to assist with temple services.”

The CM reviewed the Mana Mitra programme, which currently offers 200 types of services via WhatsApp. He highlighted the importance of digital literacy training and ensuring online accessibility for all services to reduce bureaucracy and corruption.

Naidu also advocated greater use of drone technology for surveillance, particularly in police patrols and sanitation work, urging officials to fully leverage these technological opportunities to improve efficiency and achieve positive outcomes.