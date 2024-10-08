Work for Alapati Win in Graduate MLC Polls: Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna and Guntur joint districts’ Graduate MLC candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad is poised to win with a significant majority, said Kollu Ravindra, the minister for mines, geology and excise.

Addressing participants at an introduction programme for the Graduate MLC candidate of Telugu Desam in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, the minister has urged the attendees to take responsibility in making Prasad’s win in the MLC polls as a reward to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister implored coalition leaders and workers to take responsibility in registering every vote of the 15,000 graduate voters in the constituency.

He has also called upon the Jana Sena supporters to ensure the victory of Alapati Rajendra Prasad, who had sacrificed his candidacy for Nadendla Manohar in the Assembly polls.

TD MLC Ashok Babu, RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, Jana Sena in-charge Bandhi Ramakrishna and other leaders were among those present.