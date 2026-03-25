Work Begins on HOD Tower-3 Node in Amaravati Secretariat Complex

Vijayawada: Municipal administration minister P. Narayana on Wednesday launched the installation of the corner node for HOD Tower-3 in Amaravati, marking progress in the construction of the Secretariat complex.

The works were initiated with special puja rituals in the presence of AGICL managing director Srinivas and project engineers.

Narayana said five Secretariat towers are being constructed to house all state-level administrative departments under one roof and added that work is progressing at a brisk pace. He said the project is being executed using diagrid technology to ensure structural strength and modern design standards.

He noted that heavy rainfall last year delayed construction by nearly four months but said development of the capital is now moving forward with simultaneous work on government buildings, residences and core infrastructure.

The minister said the state has adopted a special funding model for Amaravati and asserted that the capital is being developed as a self-financed city.

Referring to a recent fire incident in Amaravati, he said an inquiry is under way and action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found.







