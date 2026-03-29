Work Begins on Five-Star Crown Plaza Hotel in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of the five-star “Crown Plaza” hotel began in Amaravati on Sunday, marking a boost to infrastructure development in the capital region.

The project, coming up at Sakhamuru, is being developed by Indroyal Hotels Private Limited and its consortium, which was allotted four acres of land by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

Foundation work commenced with traditional rituals on Sunday. The hotel is planned with around 200 rooms and is expected to strengthen hospitality infrastructure in Amaravati, catering to business travellers, tourists and visiting dignitaries.

The project, with an estimated investment of ₹300 crore, is also expected to generate employment for around 500 people.

Officials said the development aligns with the government’s plan to build Amaravati as a modern capital with improved infrastructure and amenities. They added that high-end hospitality projects would help attract investment and promote tourism.

APCRDA officials said efforts are under way to ensure timely execution of projects in line with the capital development plan.