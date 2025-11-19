Women’s Safety, Empowerment Takes Centre Stage in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to gender equity and development, State Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja emphasised that women must be the centre of the state’s sustainable development agenda.

Speaking at a seminar on Tuesday, Sailaja pointed out that Visakhapatnam has been ranked as the safest city in the National Commission for Women’s “Nari 2025” survey. She underlined that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had echoed these findings at the recent CII Summit, underscoring the state-wide focus on women’s safety.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector Harendhira Prasad called for a permanent framework for women’s well-being, beginning at birth. He underlined that education, health security and social protection are critical levers for reducing maternal and infant mortality.

Citing the state’s empowerment initiatives, the collector said the Sri Shakti free bus travel scheme has materially expanded women’s mobility and access. He recalled that one-stop centres are extending end-to-end support to women in distress.

Police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said real safety will be when a woman feels confident about walking alone at midnight. He reiterated that community vigilance acts as the police department’s eyes and ears, enabling the force to deliver 24/7 protection.