Women’s Role in Development Highlighted at District Events

TIRUPATI: International Women’s Day was celebrated across Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Sunday with programmes organised by government departments, educational institutions and women’s groups.

In Tirupati, a programme was organised at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), attended by district collector S. Venkateswar and municipal commissioner N. Maurya. Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswar said women play a vital role in the development of families and society. He noted that economic independence, good health and happiness are essential for women’s well-being and help strengthen communities.

He said several welfare programmes are being implemented to improve women’s economic independence. Under the Lakhpati Didi programme, about 1.60 lakh women in Tirupati district have achieved sustainable income levels. Through initiatives implemented by DRDA and MEPMA, women’s self-help groups are being supported with financial assistance and livelihood opportunities, he added.

Officials said the district has around 14,600 self-help groups with more than two lakh women members. Loans amounting to about ₹2,600 crore were extended to these groups during the past 11 months. The collector said more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs emerged in the district over the past year, with some earning between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000 a month through small businesses.

In Chittoor district, International Women’s Day celebrations were organised at Nagayya Kalakshetram, where district collector D. Sumit Kumar and public representatives participated. Addressing the gathering, Kumar said women play an important role in social development and stressed the need for greater awareness on issues affecting women and girls.

He noted that the number of women in Rayalaseema districts is lower compared to coastal districts and emphasised the need to address issues such as female foeticide and child marriage. Officials said about 12–15 per cent of marriages in the district involve minors. The district records around 25,000 deliveries every year, of which nearly 10 per cent involve girls below 18 years.

During the programme, financial assistance of ₹2.94 crore under the PM-AJAY SC Corporation scheme was distributed to 205 women beneficiaries. A tractor worth ₹8 lakh was also handed over to a women’s group as part of livelihood support initiatives.