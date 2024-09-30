Women's organisations urge government to reconsider new liquor policy

Vijayawada: Women's organisations have raised concerns about the new liquor policy implemented by the alliance government, describing it as a burden on women. M. Lakshmi, convener of the United Women's Associations, emphasised the need for a complete reconsideration of the alcohol policy initiated by the state government on October 1. There are fears that alcohol consumption is contributing to a rise in attacks on women and children and the breakdown of families.



To challenge the new alcohol policy, the United Women's Associations organised a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue, where women symbolically placed a rope around their necks. During the rally, they urged the government to adopt a stringent approach to liquor regulation, similar to that for cannabis drugs, and to avoid prioritising revenue generation from alcohol. They appealed for a reassessment of the decision before October 15 and demanded the establishment of addiction centers. Subsequently, a collective petition was submitted to the district collector during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme.



