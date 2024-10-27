Women’s groups advocate for trafficking survivors’ rights

Vijayawada:Women representatives from various political parties have united to support the VIMUKTHI survivors collective in advocating for community-based rehabilitation, victim compensation, and other essential services to address the challenges faced by survivors of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

HELP and VIMUKTHI organized a state-level consultation with leaders from women’s wings of various political parties and representatives of people’s organizations in Vijayawada on Saturday. Approximately 60 representatives from groups such as POW, AIDWA, NFIW, AP Mahila Samakhya, Dalit Sthree Shakti, and others participated.

The political leaders expressed concern that, following the state's bifurcation, the government has focused primarily on infrastructure development and industrialization, neglecting the urgent need to address the issues of women from vulnerable backgrounds, particularly regarding protection, rehabilitation, and compensation for survivors of human trafficking.

The representatives emphasized the need for government action to combat the stigma and discrimination faced by survivors and victims of commercial sexual exploitation. They called for accountability for perpetrators. Key figures present included Jana Sena leader Devaki, POW state secretary P. Padma and AIDWA secretary Sridevi.